8,845 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $1,724,353. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

NYSE:GIS opened at $68.85 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

