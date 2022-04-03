Americana Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 549 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after buying an additional 463,657 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,744 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $1,496,980,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,906,000 after purchasing an additional 169,452 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,938,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.75.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $305.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.93. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.22 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $207.83 and a 1 year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

