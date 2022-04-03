Americana Partners LLC Sells 14,690 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,690 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 387,268 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after purchasing an additional 260,455 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,066,000 after purchasing an additional 252,925 shares during the period. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,782,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $38.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

