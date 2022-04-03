BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lessened its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in BorgWarner by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 16,894 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of BWA opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

