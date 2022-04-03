DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Lowered by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives trimmed its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,842,000 after purchasing an additional 120,044 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41,190 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,354,000 after acquiring an additional 361,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,375. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $108.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.37 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

