Exane Derivatives Cuts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 757.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,124,000 after acquiring an additional 375,800 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,844.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after acquiring an additional 179,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 34,608.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after acquiring an additional 173,042 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KGI Securities downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.96.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $121.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.99. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.03 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

