CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,071 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,371.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,373,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,398,000 after buying an additional 3,144,285 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,617 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2,473.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Shares of CSGP opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 88.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

