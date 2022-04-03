56,021 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,600,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $667.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $558.77 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $649.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $740.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $898.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

