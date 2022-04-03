Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Trading Up 0.3%

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.06 and last traded at $54.01. Approximately 1,592,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,572,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 933,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,089,000 after acquiring an additional 111,331 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 169,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ciovacco Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 625,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,071,000 after purchasing an additional 135,544 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

