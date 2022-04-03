Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Down 16.4% in March

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.54% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of GIPR opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 33.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Generation Income Properties has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

