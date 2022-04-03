VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of ANGL opened at $30.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $33.43.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
