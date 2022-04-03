VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of ANGL opened at $30.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 139,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

