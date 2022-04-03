Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $473.47 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

In other news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 122,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

