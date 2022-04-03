Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

SMFG opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,569,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 139,136 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 81,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,000. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

