Credit Suisse Group Lowers Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Price Target to $8.00

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BGRY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Grey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Berkshire Grey stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Berkshire Grey has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Berkshire Grey will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

