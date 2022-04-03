Royal Bank of Canada Raises Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $48.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAXR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Maxar Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $42.59.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 666,027 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 2,493.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after buying an additional 570,336 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,880,000 after buying an additional 484,325 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 73.0% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 842,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after buying an additional 355,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $10,137,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.