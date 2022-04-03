Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solo Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.43.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Shares of Solo Brands stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. Solo Brands has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $23.39.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 163.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solo Brands will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTC. Summit Partners L P purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Solo Brands (Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.