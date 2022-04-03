Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.80.

Verint Systems stock opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,215,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,879,000 after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 278.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,539 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,754,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,173,000 after acquiring an additional 226,481 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,692,000 after acquiring an additional 166,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,830,000 after acquiring an additional 187,001 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

