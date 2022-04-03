Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.17.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,476,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

