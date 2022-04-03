Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Stephens

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stephens from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of ASO opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

