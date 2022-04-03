Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) PT Lowered to $205.00 at Robert W. Baird

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SUI. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.25.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $181.17 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a one year low of $150.55 and a one year high of $211.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.35 and its 200 day moving average is $191.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.02%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

