Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587,736 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,068,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,289,000 after purchasing an additional 643,244 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,466 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

