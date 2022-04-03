StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.53. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregg A. Melnick bought 7,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $99,434.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,310 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,050,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 346,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after purchasing an additional 269,006 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

