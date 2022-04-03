StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AY. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.53.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -676.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,004,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,116 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 136.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 64,891 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 42.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

