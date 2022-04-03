Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

TTC stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. Toro has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average is $96.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.67.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Toro by 57.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,065 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $7,697,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $1,453,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.