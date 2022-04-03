ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATNI. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on ATN International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.72 million, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $187.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.06 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -46.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ATN International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ATN International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in ATN International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in ATN International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

