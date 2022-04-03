Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:PIC)

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (ASX:PIC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th.

About Perpetual Equity Investment (Get Rating)

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited invests and manages the portfolio of listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

