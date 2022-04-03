Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.86.

ATSG opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $482.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $230,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,025.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,835,000 after acquiring an additional 750,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,213,000 after acquiring an additional 75,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,553,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,010,000 after acquiring an additional 59,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 175,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,406,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

