Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,979,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,370,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Flowers Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,202,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,935,000 after acquiring an additional 164,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,767,000 after acquiring an additional 248,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after acquiring an additional 53,312 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,783,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after acquiring an additional 63,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 989,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,174,000 after acquiring an additional 197,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

