Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $56.74 Million in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,769,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,738,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Barclays downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -102.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

