Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $53.26 Million in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,357,538 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $53,255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Associated Banc by 13.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Associated Banc by 26.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240 in the last three months. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $22.48 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

