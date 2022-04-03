Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. Coty has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 128.14 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beatrice Ballini bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 12,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $97,525.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,871,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,154,000 after buying an additional 2,586,779 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,993,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,436,000 after acquiring an additional 108,752 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 1,019.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coty by 38.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,639,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,614 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,538,000 after purchasing an additional 578,845 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty (Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.