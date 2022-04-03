Mesefa (SEFA) Price Reaches $0.0400 on Exchanges

Mesefa (SEFA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Mesefa coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mesefa has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. Mesefa has a market capitalization of $17,231.30 and approximately $21.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00050032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.48 or 0.07524482 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,208.17 or 0.99984154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Mesefa Profile

Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. The official website for Mesefa is mesefa.com . Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mesefa Coin Trading

