Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COTY. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.14 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Coty has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 13,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.