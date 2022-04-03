Woodcoin (LOG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $416.00

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $416.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,215.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.30 or 0.07532755 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00273222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.22 or 0.00811897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00100318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012855 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.45 or 0.00464011 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.83 or 0.00386956 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

