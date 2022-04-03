Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, April 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Wipro has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wipro to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Wipro has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,694,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,338,000 after acquiring an additional 419,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 383,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,524,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,518,000 after buying an additional 282,112 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,658,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,707,000 after buying an additional 96,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,518,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,578,000 after buying an additional 92,865 shares during the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.