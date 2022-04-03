Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.25. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.

Barnes & Noble Education ( NYSE:BNED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

In related news, Director Zachary Levenick bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Golden bought 21,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,272.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 113,035 shares of company stock worth $436,621 in the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

