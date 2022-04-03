StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BKU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

BKU opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,196,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 2,571.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 104,159 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,285,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,402,000 after buying an additional 136,636 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth $2,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

