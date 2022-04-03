Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $76.04 Million in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,725,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,037,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter.

CAF opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

