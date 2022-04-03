BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.38.

Get BRF alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BRF by 3,099.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

BRF Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.