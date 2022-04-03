BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.38.
Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
BRF Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRF (BRFS)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.