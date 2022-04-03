BMO Capital Markets Raises Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $71.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIP. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.67.

NYSE BIP opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.98. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 124.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,397 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,220,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,697,000 after buying an additional 587,199 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,607,000 after buying an additional 1,851,562 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,253,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,696,000 after buying an additional 87,606 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,722,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,596,000 after buying an additional 254,286 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

