Truist Financial Lowers Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target to $5.50

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Shares of BLND opened at $4.80 on Friday. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,134 shares of company stock valued at $82,210.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.