Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY) Trading Up 0.4%

Luxottica Group SpA (OTCMKTS:LUXTY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.80. Approximately 2,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80.
About Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY)
