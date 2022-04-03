Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.80.

NYSE BHLB opened at $28.82 on Thursday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,050 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

