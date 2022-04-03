SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.03). Approximately 855,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,003,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($1.02).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 91.02. The company has a market cap of £504.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, the Channel Islands, and Belgium. The company also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

