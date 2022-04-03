National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,459 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.09.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $274.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.07 and a 200 day moving average of $319.79. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.42 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

