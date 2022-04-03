Head to Head Comparison: Talaris Therapeutics (TALS) and Its Competitors

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) is one of 252 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Talaris Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Talaris Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talaris Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Talaris Therapeutics Competitors 1520 5455 11179 206 2.55

Talaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.82%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 88.06%. Given Talaris Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Talaris Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talaris Therapeutics N/A -26.60% -20.56% Talaris Therapeutics Competitors -2,193.23% -68.02% -28.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talaris Therapeutics N/A -$47.83 million -4.07 Talaris Therapeutics Competitors $678.64 million $90.86 million -1.62

Talaris Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Talaris Therapeutics. Talaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Talaris Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

