Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 143,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,872,000 after acquiring an additional 275,160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 395,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

