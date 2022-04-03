Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after buying an additional 188,936 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after buying an additional 1,876,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after buying an additional 1,697,064 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after buying an additional 5,575,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

ENB stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

