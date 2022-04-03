Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
SYK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.09.
Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $269.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.17 and its 200-day moving average is $261.53. The stock has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a twelve month low of $236.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stryker (SYK)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.