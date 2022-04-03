Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.09.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $269.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.17 and its 200-day moving average is $261.53. The stock has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a twelve month low of $236.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.