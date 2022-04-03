StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
TARO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $42.68 and a 1-year high of $77.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.02 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
