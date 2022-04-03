StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TARO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $42.68 and a 1-year high of $77.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.02 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

